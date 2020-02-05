Love, Music & Champagne

There’s a reason the aspect of love fits so seamlessly into song. The language of love is universal and it is often spoken through music. In the words of Shakespeare, “If music be the food of love, play on.”

You won’t have to look hard to find this enchanting blend of romance and music. The Chattanooga Theatre Centre presents “A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day” this Saturday at 8 p.m.

With twenty-one different performers, none of whom are strangers to the Broadway stage, and arrangements by favorite composers such as Rodgers and Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber, there is something that caters to everyone’s taste.

Speaking of taste, guests will enjoy complimentary champagne and a chocolate dessert. The event, which is a fundraiser for the theatre, will also feature a silent auction and a cash bar.

The show will consist of love songs from early to current Broadway musicals, covering a wide range of genres.

“These love songs cover all the many aspects of romance,” Director Steve Ray said. “Some are funny. Some are sweet. Some are complicated. But in some way, all of them are uplifting.”

Bring your date, your gal pals, or your theatre and music loving relatives to one of the country’s oldest theatres for a dreamy theatrical experience. Tickets are $40 a person and may be purchased by calling the box office at (423) 267-8534 or by visiting theatrecentre.com