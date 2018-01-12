'This One's For You,' Country Fans...Luke Combs Hits the Coke Stage June 10

With gritty, grizzled vocals, brazen songwriting talent and a dynamic live show, River House Artists/Columbia Nashville’s artist Luke Combs stormed onto the Country music landscape as a force to be reckoned with.

The 27 year-old Asheville, North Carolina native released his critically-acclaimed debut album This One’s For You in June 2017 which spawned back to-back No. 1 PLATINUM two-week No. 1 singles “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours.”

Heralded by Rolling Stone, Uproxx & Vulture as a ‘Best Country Album Of 2017”, the debut project opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and remained inside the Top 10 on the same chart since release. Combs’ debut PLATINUM-certified smash radio single “Hurricane” set Country radio history topping both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart for two consecutive weeks – rendering Combs the first debut country artist to hold a multi-week No.1 since Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” and the first new solo Country male artist to accomplish the feat since Blake Shelton with “Austin” in 2001.

Next month Combs will set out on the spring leg of his sold-out headlining Don’t Tempt Me with a Good Time Tour. The 30 city tour across the country kicked off in the fall. Combs will hit the Coke Stage on Sunday, June 10 at 9:30 PM.

Previously announced artists are Hank Williams, Jr., Gangstagrass, Mitch Rossell, Delbert McClinton, and The Shadowboxers.

