Local bluesman Mark “Porkchop” Holder is no disappearing act

At long last the latest album from blues beast Mark “Porkchop” Holder is ready for release. Reviewed in these hallowed pages back in July of 2016, the album has taken a while to see the light of day due largely to plans for a vinyl release and a shortage of facilities capable of producing such a thing.

The album will be available February 10th on vinyl, CD, digital and streaming formats courtesy of Alive Naturalsound Records. The single, “Disappearing,” has just premiered and can be heard at bigtakeover.com

Known for his blistering guitar and raw power, “Disappearing” shows another side of Holder, a slinky, slick slide piece that proves the point that Holder can exercise restraint when it suits him. The result is a tune that—if the rest of his music is burning stage lights, hot vacuum tubes and sweat—is a cool breeze blowing over the audience.

Nobody could ever deny that Porkchop has a dump truck full of talent, but “Disappearing” makes clear that the man can wield that talent in many ways. Check out the single now, buy the album when it goes on sale and snag yourself a copy of the vinyl if you can. You deserve it.