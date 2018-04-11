Mary sings the blues at The Camp House this Saturday

Billie Holiday was one of the most influential jazz vocalists in America. Rising to fame in the 1950s and earning the nickname “Lady Day,” Holiday’s unique phrasing and vocal power established her as a jazz icon. Even decades after her death, Holiday’s influence lives on in her music, and her signature look—white gardenias in her hair—remains a classic.

With music streaming services and video platforms like YouTube, it’s fairly easy to get a taste of Holiday’s music. But these methods don’t always do justice to Holiday’s soulful sound.

This Saturday, Jazzanooga is giving Chattanoogans the opportunity to hear the music of Billie Holiday in a special way: live, from a talented local artist. Mary Edwards of MaryLovesJazz is an experienced jazz vocalist.

She recently portrayed Nettie in The Color Purple musical, and has performed at The Bessie Smith Cultural Center, The Camp House, Jazzanooga, The Hunter Museum, Miller Plaza and Nightfall. It takes true talent to sing Billie Holiday, and Edwards does not disappoint.

Whether you’re a jazz fan, a Holiday fan, or just a curious newcomer, this concert is the place to be. The performance will take place at The Camp House on E. MLK Blvd. Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at thecamphouse.com.