Matisyahu, The King Without A Crown, brings his Forest of Faith tour to The Signal

Matisyahu, the “King without a Crown”, is a Jewish American beatboxing, alternative rock musician. Matisyahu, meaning “Gift of God”, hails from West Chester, PA and is known for blending Orthodox Jewish elements with his reggae vocals.

Beginning his musical career in 2004, Matisyahu has been building up a repertoire of musical success for almost two decades. Now, he leads a four-piece band that focuses on improv at its most “exultant moments.”

The team features Aaron Dugan on guitar, Stu Brooks on bass, Joe Tomino on drums, and Big Yuki on keyboard.

There is a desire in Matisyahu to achieve deep meaning through his lyrics. Now, his bandmates allow him to work in tandem with the free expression of other committed artist. Matisyahu describes this as making the music “feel alive; an entity unto itself.”

He considers the time of Matisyahu, the singer, to be a bygone age. Now, he believes, “is the time of Matisyahu the band.”

Matisyahu is performing in Chattanooga on Tuesday as a part of his Forest of Faith Tour. For Matisyahu, “Forest of Faith means entering into the unknown of the music and creating unique musical experiences born out of the immediate here and now…much like the innate beauty and purity of the untouched forest.”

Matisyahu: Forest of Faith Tour

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

The Signal

1810 Chestnut St.

www.thesignaltn.com