Maypop Pre-Festival Rocks The Ocoee

Dumpy’s works to bring music to life in the Ocoee River region

The enchanting Ocoee River area was the home site of the 1996 Olympic Games for kayaking and canoeing, and continues to be a hotspot for regional tourism. During the spring and summer months, thousands of adventurers travel from near and far to explore the depths of the Cherokee National Forest, and kayak/raft the majestic Ocoee River.

Being such a short drive from Chattanooga, it also has a high appeal for locals to go for weekend getaways. With countless outdoor adventure companies hosting river trips, and miles of hiking and rock climbing destinations, people are spread out all over the area wondering what there is to do during the evening hours around the area.

Nesting just outside of the Cherokee National Forest, on direct route to the rafting put-in location for the Ocoee River stands Dumpy’s, which is the premier hotspot for live music and good times.

With the low key, yet legendary Chattanooga based emcee and music man Eroc Russell of Mdaht Recordings taking over as General Manager as part of the new management team, this season is sure to be one for the books in terms of stellar entertainment.

With the ties that Eroc has with the music scene, his ability to book big named artists for events is unmatched by any venue. Where Dumpy’s has been a longstanding party pad typically just for the adventurers and river rats over the years, it is now going to be a location where people venture to from Chattanooga, and other outside areas for entertainment purposes. Dumpy’s goal is to provide quality music each weekend throughout the season to become a powerhouse venue.

This season has already brought Riverfunk, the Scarlett Love Conspiracy, and Danimal Planet. Global artists from Italy and Canada are scheduled for later dates, while Rising Appalachia is a potential future booking this season.

The Maypop Music and Arts Festival, which is an event that is designed to provide disaster relief to victims of the storms that devastated parts of the Ocoee area last year, has announced Dumpy’s as its event location.

Headlining artists Soul Mechanic, KG, Midnight Promise, Sparky the Band, and Shock 2 the System are scheduled to rock the main stage. The event is to have bands, DJs, food, drinks, vendors, art exhibits, and camping.

This will be a great way to take in a music festival experience, while helping to rebuild a community. The Maypop pre-fest is scheduled to take place this weekend, April 28-30th, with the main event taking place in the near future.

Dumpy’s is a huge venue that is located directly off a highway, it has ample parking, an indoor area with an extended outside area that has fire pits, and a volleyball arena. It is the perfect place to go rock the night away after a day of adventures.

There are endless camping areas just minutes away from it, and they are in the process of developing a shuttle system in order to get everybody back to their camp sites safely.

Dumpy’s is the place to be this Spring and Summer for nightlife adventures and entertainment.