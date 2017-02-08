Megan Saunders drifts into Chattanooga this Friday at Puckett's

The haunting acoustic sound of Megan Saunders and The Driftless will strike a cord in the soul of any music lover. The band, originally from Santa Cruz, CA, has a piercing and soulful sound that stems from their skilled play of string instruments. This simplistic, yet powerful sound can be heard in original songs such as “Trouble on My Mind” and “Tangled.”

Megan Saunders and The Driftless recently relocated to Chattanooga, and are sure to fit right in. The band is self-described as being inspired by “[The] exploits, love and insomnia across the back roads of rural America.” With inspiration like that, there is no doubt that Megan Saunders and The Driftless will make their mark on Chattanooga’s music scene.

The acoustic group consists of Megan Saunders (vocals, mandolin, and banjo), guitarist Jason Reed, and Ashley Cofield playing the violin. This trio will be performing on Friday evening at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant starting at 9 p.m.

With their uniquely sultry folk sound, that contains hints of Americana influence; this is sure to be a great show. Don’t miss the chance to see, and support, Megan and The Driftless this Friday night.

Megan Saunders and The Driftless

Friday, 9 p.m.

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

(423) 708-8505

www.puckettsgro.com/chattanooga