Milele Roots Jams For A Good Cause

This Saturday evening, if you need a reason to get out of the house (and who doesn’t?), head on down to JJ’s Bohemia for a double-header of lion-hearted proportions featuring the legendary Milele Roots and the public debut of For All the People. Yes, their very first public performance, so be gentle.

The event is a drive to collect CDs for distribution to deployed service members, so rip that collection to your hard drive and give the gift of music to fellow Americans far from home.

If you can’t make the show on Saturday, you are invited to drop off donated CDs at Tremont Tavern, care of ET.

And if you can make the show, once you offload all your CD’s, kick back with a cold beverage or two and enjoy one of the best reggae/rock/funk/jazz/party bands Chattanooga has ever produced. It’s never a party until it’s a Milele party!