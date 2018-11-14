Monday Blues? Enter Stray Fossa

Mondays don’t usually scream “get out and listen to the music”, but JJ’s Bohemia is giving us a damn good reason to kick back and let loose the hair at the start of the week.

This Monday night, JJ’s will feature three artists at our favorite rough and rowdy venue, along with one relatively new name to our music scene.

Introducing Stray Fossa, an indie rock band from Charlottesville, VA with roots back in our own Cumberland Plateau. Their songs ring off in mellow and dreamy riffs that by no means lull listeners to sleep.

Having jammed together since high school, Nick Evens (guitar and vocals), Zack Blount (bass), and Will Evans (drums) have talent that stretches far beyond the musical stage. But if you want give them a listen head to soundcloud.com/strayfossa.

Tunes like “Miss the Darker” feature a dank ‘80s pop bass riff a with trance-inducing guitar. These guys sound like an unspoiled, young Tame Impala.

Indigo Kidd and The Handsome Grandsons will also take the stage to combine it all in an afternoon of good vibes and even better music.

The shows kick off at 9 p.m. and will have a small cover at the door. For more information about upcoming events head to JJ’s website at jjsbohemia.com.