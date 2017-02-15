Muddy Magnolias meld Country & Soul next Wednesday at The Revelry Room

The influences of both New York and Texas come together to create the rich vocal harmonies and deep blues melodies that stylize the Nashville-based duo Muddy Magnolias.

While combining soul and country is certainly not an easy feat, Muddy Magnolias does a stellar job of doing just that on their debut album, Broken People, and they’ll be performing songs from the 11-track album at the Revelry Room this coming Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Although Jessy Wilson and Kallie North, the duo’s two members, come from diversely different backgrounds, there’s one similarity they do share: a passion for music. North was raised in Texas, where she grew up singing in church choirs and fostering a love of vocally rich harmonies.

Wilson grew up in Brooklyn, and attended some of New York’s top performing arts schools and worked with John Legend for four years. The duo met in Nashville while trying to figure out how to move forward with their music careers, and it was then that their futures took off.

Broken People is an emotionally raw and poetically beautiful collection of songs written and performed by Wilson and North. Each track is centered on a variety of themes, such as the need for love and hope for the future, making Muddy Magnolias a show you definitely don’t want to miss.

Muddy Magnolias

Wednesday, 9 p.m.

The Revelry Room

41 Station Street

(423) 521-2929

www.revelryroom.co