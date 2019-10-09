Music And Mayhem

There are two events in particular this month that are worthy of marking on your calendar.

First, the long-awaited next release from local musical demi-god and puppet-associate Nick Lutsko is happening at The Signal on Friday, Oct. 25th. Expect a full review of that album next week, but it goes without saying that there ain’t no party like a Lutsko party.

Secondly, on Oct. 26th and 27th you will have two opportunities to enjoy the Chattanooga Circus Spooktacular, a Cirque du Soleil-style presentation chock full of enough All Hallows’ goodness to move it firmly into the realm of American Horror Story for its sheer beautiful weirdness and artistry.

More details on both events are forthcoming in next week’s edition. For now, this is just a friendly heads-up about some of the goings-on in town for the most wonderful time of the year.

So, you marked them down in your calendar, right? Right