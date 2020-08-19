Music from Central America and Chattanooga Featured at This Week’s Nightfall

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s long-lived free summertime music series, will present music from headliner Radio Free Honduras and local singer/songwriter Emily Kate Boyd during this Friday’s virtual show.

Recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain, the show will be streamed from 7-8 pm on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual August 21 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Opening the show with a 20-minute set at 7 pm is Emily Kate Boyd, Chattanooga singer and songwriter who performs American roots music. She has been recording her music since 1996, and just released “The Gradient” album this year.

This week’s performance will be her first Nightfall performance since her original appearance with us in 1997 when she was still a high school student. Now, Emily Kate collaborates with artists globally to create a more compassionate and inclusive world through music

Headlining the show with a 40-minute set from 7:20-8 pm will be Radio Free Honduras, a latin folk rock band fronted by Honduran guitar virtuoso/singer/songwriter, Charlie Baran. Before moving to the United States he was a founding member of the legendary Honduran musical group Banda Blanca, who’s song “Sopa de Caracol” became the #1 Billboard Top Latin Songs hit in 1992.

Radio Free Honduras is a diverse collective of Chicago musicians, all united under one goal – supporting the artistry of Charlie Baran and bringing this tremendous talent into the spotlight where it belongs.

Founded by Dan Abu-Absi, longtime guitarist for JT and the Clouds and Birds of Chicago, Radio Free Honduras plays mostly Baran originals, but their live shows often feature a wide variety of reimagined cover songs.

Virtual Nightfall shows will continue each Friday night through the end of August, to wrap up the 2020 season.

Look for the latest news about Nightfall, check out our “Flashback” Playlists or support Nightfall through purchasing a 2020 commemorative t-shirt at nightfallchattanooga.com.

