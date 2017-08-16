Moon Taxi delivers music that is truly out of this world

Tennessee has produced a lot of famous musicians. I mean, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, and the list goes on. Even today, this list is ever growing. One of the newest members to this list of famous musicians is a…cosmic addition.

Moon Taxi, though the members were born in Birmingham, Alabama, is an American indie-progressive rock band based in Nashville whose sounds will take you out of the world, kind of a like a moon taxi would.

From their origins in jamming in freshman dorm rooms in Nashville, the band has developed into a well-known music festival staple. Not only have they performed at Coachella, Hangout, Firefly, and Bonnaroo, but they have also played on The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, and Late Night with Seth Myers.

Needless to say, the band is steadily working its way up to fame like all of those other Tennessee musicians.

Their 2017 single “Two High” according to Trevor Terndrup of Moon Taxi is a “song about hope.” So come by the Tivoli this weekend to hear Moon Taxi play some interstellar jams.

Moon Taxi

Friday, 9 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

(423) 757-5580

www.tivolichattanooga.com