Mythical Motors Revs It Up

Get your power pop and funky punk fix on this Saturday at The Spot!

Hometown favorites Mythical Motors will be performing with St. Louis indie power pop group Frankie Valet at The Spot of Chattanooga, located at 1800 E. Main this Saturday.

Motors and Valet will be joined by the always popular Mixed Signals along with Sammy David for a four-banger evening of the best garage band aesthetic tunes in the city.

The show kicks off at 8:30 p.m., so come treat yourself to a jam-packed night of all things vintage-indie-alt from an era when college radio was high water mark of fresh, innovative music!