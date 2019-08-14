Mythical Motors Revs It Up

by

Mythical Motors Revs It Up

Get your power pop and funky punk fix on this Saturday at The Spot!

Hometown favorites Mythical Motors will be performing with St. Louis indie power pop group Frankie Valet at The Spot of Chattanooga, located at 1800 E. Main this Saturday.

Motors and Valet will be joined by the always popular Mixed Signals along with Sammy David for a four-banger evening of the best garage band aesthetic tunes in the city.

The show kicks off at 8:30 p.m., so come treat yourself to a jam-packed night of all things vintage-indie-alt from an era when college radio was high water mark of fresh, innovative music!

by

DI 16.33

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

August 14, 2019

Thursday

August 15, 2019

Friday

August 16, 2019

Saturday

August 17, 2019

Sunday

August 18, 2019

Monday

August 19, 2019

Tuesday

August 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours