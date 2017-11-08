Enjoying N'awlins party jazz with Gino Fanelli

This Saturday come hear Gino Fanelli’s three-piece New Orleans style jazz band at 6 p.m. sharp at the Embargo ‘62. You may have heard his name around town before, but if you haven’t heard his entertaining music now is the time, as Embargo ‘62 creates the perfect setting for Gino’s unique style.

Gino Fanelli is a Detroit-based jazz musician that came to Lookout Mountain in 2015 looking to start something new. He has played every genre of music from rockabilly to western swing and everything in between. After 15 years of hard work and tuning, Gino crafted his signature style N’awlins party jazz.

I promise his N’awlins style will be quite appealing to your ears as his music is able to transport you to New Orleans. You will find yourself swaying and dancing around on the famous Bourbon Street as his music fills your soul.

Gino’s combination of brilliant guitar technique, his good-time music and pleasant stage banter—paired with his charming vintage appearance makes him stand out as a musician and entertainer. This one of a kind musician will make your Saturday night a magical one as you allow him to provide entertainment while you wine and dine.

Gino Fanelli

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Embargo ‘62

301 Cherokee Blvd.

(423) 551-4786

embargo62.com