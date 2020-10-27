New Artist And Old Guy Richard Daigle Releases First CD

Chattanooga based singer/songwriter Richard Daigle is a new artist but not so new guy. At 65, the self-proclaimed “Average Joe” has just released his first CD by the same name.

“I’ve played guitar since I was a kid and worked in the communications field for many years, so songwriting was kind of inevitable,” the retired writer/editor noted. “If my songs can make someone laugh, cry or think, or maybe all three, then I feel like I’ve given them something worthwhile.”

Longtime Chattanooga musician and mountain dulcimer whiz Butch Ross believes Daigle may find a niche, even with a late start.

“Although Richard came late to songwriting, his years as a journalist have given him an eye for detail and the ability to be succinct,” Ross said. “Like his hero, John Prine, he has the ability to hide hard truths under plainspoken words, all hung on melodies that stay in your head for a long time after.”

“Average Joe” was produced by Ronnie Winstead of Virtual Adrenaline Studios in Duluth, GA. The CD and more of Daigle’s work is available on his website, www.richarddaigle.com

