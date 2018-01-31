New notes from an old guitar this Saturday at Songbirds

Even after famous musicians have passed away, their instruments often remain, preserving a special alchemy in their much-used strings, keys, and buttons. This relationship between musician and instrument is what Songbirds Guitar Museum captures in their live music events.

On most days, Songbirds is a typical museum, showcasing important artifacts for people to view. On event nights, however, these artifacts come alive. This Friday, Songbirds is tuning up the legendary B.B. King’s Gibson ES-355, which King affectionately called “Lucille,” and placing it in the capable hands of musician Paul Childers.

Childers has a special musical style, weaving expertly between R&B, pop, and soul. As the singer’s website states, “Paul finds a way to blur the lines cast between Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix styles of guitar playing, a Motown rhythm section, and Pop vocal melodies.”

His musical dexterity is not the only draw, however, as Childers also puts on fantastic performances. Songbirds describes it as “a Clark Kent-like transformation from mild-manner, suit-wearing gentleman into a guitar-slinging superhero.”

This special combination of B.B. King’s music, “Lucille’s” history, and Childers’s talent is sure to result in a memorable night

Songbirds Series: Paul Childers Honors B.B. King

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

(423) 531-2473

songbirdsguitars.com