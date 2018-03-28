Not your granny's music (more like her granny's music)

In a relatively short time Lon Eldridge has made quite a name for himself. The beloved purveyor of old-time music is one of Chattanooga’s favorite artists and with good reason.

Besides his musical virtuosity, Lon is a stand-up fellow, likable from the get go, and utterly sincere in everything he does.

What you may not know about Lon is that his passion for old-time music extends to the realm of technology in as much as collects and restores antique phonographs, gramophones, and the like and while the cool kids are out bragging about “their old vinyl,” Lon quietly enjoys his collection of wax.

Now everyone can enjoy the fruits of Lon’s efforts as he takes on the role of “DJ Passé" at American Draft down at 34 Choo Choo Avenue.

Every Wednesday night from seven to nine p.m. Lon wheels out some beautiful old hand cranked machines and his awe inspiring collection of material and treats his audience to the sound of blues, jazz and other genres from earliest days of the 20th century.

It ain’t your granny’s music, it’s your great-great granny’s music and it’s simply soul-stirring. An evening of great old tunes played on fascinating machinery and hosted by a local icon, with beer, what more could you ask for?