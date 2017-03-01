Out And About For St. Patrick’s Day

Getting out and about town for St. Patrick’s Day

Paddy’s Day is right around the corner and once again there’s more good stuff going on than you can shake a stick at.

Rock City’s ninth annual “Shamrock City” event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 11th, 12th, 18th and 19th and features a host of your favorite local artists and performers along with a variety of events and attractions including Irish dance lessons and traditional food.

Paddy’s Day Proper is Friday March 17th at the Honest Pint and features the music of The Secret Commonwealth, The Wolfhounds, The Molly Maguires and The Red Rogues. Saturday the 19th is the Pint’s fourth annual “Part on the Parkway” from 2 p.m. to midnight immediately following the St. Chatty’s Day Parade.

The all ages street party features a large kid’s zone with interactive games and crafts, Kid’s Dance Party, the Chattanooga Zoo’s mobile petting zoo and the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile.

Live music includes: Rock Skool, Slim Pickins Trio, Caney Creek, Ashley and the X's, The Molly Maguires, Elk Milk, Kindora, Hank & Cupcakes, Side Affect, Superbody, Tryezz and Nick Lutsko's Symphonic Sideshow.

The pub shuttle will safely transports guests to and from the event from several other locations on the Southside, North Shore and downtown ensuring a safe Paddy’s celebration for everyone. Tickets are on sale now at parkwayparty.com