Getting out and about this weekend

It may be a quiet week in Lake Woebegone, but it’s anything but quiet in the Scenic City.

This Saturday, come celebrate the eleventh anniversary of JJ’s Bohemia, the epicenter of cool music happenings in the Scenic City. The all-star lineup includes Elkmilk, mmhmm, Folk Killer, M-Dahts, Stoop Kids, The Bronzed Chorus and DJ Tryezz.

That same night Chattanooga Bands presents Rocktoberfest at Ziggy’s Music Box. Scheduled performers include Shallowpoint, Safe Secrets, Raviner, Powers, Ironchief, slicksilver and the much beloved Scarlet Love Conspiracy.

The following weekend Sluggo’s on the Northshore has it going on with a Friday night show featuring Canopy, with Red Necklace and Powers, followed by a Saturday performance with the Bohannons, Austin Lucas and Ryan Singer, a Sunday “Halloween Cover Band Show” with costumes, tricks and treats and finally, a bona fide Halloween shinding on Tuesday, October 31st featuring Shellshag and a variety of Halloween themed activities.

Finally, don’t forget the long-awaited CD release party of MPH’s newest (greatest) album at JJ’s Bohemia on November 10th. It will be an affair to remember.