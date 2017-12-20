Out and about town this weekend with Mythical Motors and more

The end of the year draws near and that means there are plenty of great shows! This Friday join Mythical Motors (fresh off the release of their new album) along with The Handsome Grandsons and Ardivan at JJ’s Bohemia.

That same night Lon Eldridge will be performing at The Office (at City Café) a wonderfully intimate venue for a wonderfully intimate performer. Channing Wilson and Dave Kennedy will be at the Revelry Room and Masseuse performs at Clyde’s on Main.

Genk Genki Panic brings their brand of cerebral surf horror to JJ’s Saturday night, while Travis Kilgore plays The Office, and the Fiddler’s Anonymous weekly Free Fiddle School is happening at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

There are plenty of choices for New Years shenanigans, but two of the biggest deals are right across the street from each other. The always dashing Nick Lutsko and friends will be at The Honest Pint’s New Year’s Eve Bash while Ashley and the X’s are bringing it to The Public House that same night.

Either show is a great option, but hey, why not both?

Whatever else may be said for 2017 (and there’s plenty) it has been a great year for local music with every sign that 2018 will be even better. So stay safe out there ladies and gentlemen!