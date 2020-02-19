Out Of This World Experience

Triple threat doesn’t even come close to describing the members of this unconventional, musically innovative band. All the way from Canada, Walk Off The Earth will be at the Walker Theatre this Monday at 7:30 p.m. to grace Chattanooga with their presence and deliver a stunning live performance of their most popular hits to fans of fun, quirky music.

The currently three-membered group takes popular songs and gives them the ultimate remix using a variation of instruments, objects, and harmonies in ways that exuberate creativity and show off their sense of humor. With a wide range of vocals that beautifully blend together, the group has the rare ability to make different feel normal.

Besides providing brilliantly produced covers, the group also has a number of original songs, including their recently released single, “Thunderstruck”.

If you haven’t heard of them, a good place to start is with is their cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” which already has over 187 million views on YouTube, for good reason. The rendition perfectly demonstrates their ability to merge not only their vocals, but also five people playing one guitar. Yeah, you read that right.

You won’t want to miss the out-of-this-world vibes—that certainly correlate with the band’s name—at this intimate performance that is sure to make you reconsider your current Spotify playlist.