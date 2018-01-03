Outlaw Country at The Revelry Room this Saturday

A few weeks back I wrote about an up and coming artist who, despite a painful and prolonged recovery from a vicious assault, was gearing up to unleash a brilliant new country act on the world.

His name is Tyson Leamon and the time is now as Saturday the Revelry Room proudly presents the Off the Rails Outlaw Country Concert.

The show features the talents of Backwater Still, Randy Woody and the Southbound Band, and Tyson Leamon and the White Line Drifters. Folks, this isn’t “shucks” and “yee haw” country, this is the real deal, a group of artists who defy the radio conventions of the genre and make the kind of country music that gave the genre its reputation in the first place.

The show is from 8 p.m. to midnight and tickets are available now from the Revelry Room.