Paddy’s (Still) On The Parkway

For the last six years Paddy’s on the Parkway has been THE place to be for St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans, complete with indoor and outdoor stages, a huge roster of bands, performance artists, food vendors, and entertainment.

There has been some concern that with half the Parkway currently under construction, the event may not happen this year. But be just and fear not. The seventh annual Paddy’s on the Parkway celebration is confirmed.

Saturday, March 14th at 6 p.m., the festivities will begin with a full roster of performers and family-friendly outdoor activities. This year’s event will feature THREE stages, one outdoors on the Parkway, one inside the Honest Pint, and one at their newest partner, The Palace Theater.

The list of performers is still TBA but most of your local favorites have already committed to the event with new announcements from SoundCorps coming soon. Proceeds go to benefit SoundCorps, Chattanooga’s non-profit arts and entertainment committee dedicated to building and promoting a strong local music scene.