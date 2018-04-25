Pairing Hops & Opera at Barking Legs

When was the last time you cracked open a cold beer and turned on some opera? For many people, this combination seems unusual, but at Hops & Opera—“a Chattanooga-born concert style mixing classical singing with locally-brewed craft beer”—this is exactly what you’ll get, and you might be surprised at how well they pair.

Hops & Opera is now in its eighth installment since its 2009 debut, and this Saturday’s show will feature singers from local male ensemble Voci Virili along with beer from the Tap House, located in St. Elmo.

This uniquely Chattanoogan experience will include solo arias from classic operas along with Broadway duets and show choruses. Come out and see (and taste and hear) for yourself how a local brew is the perfect match for an internationally acclaimed tune.

Along with being a one-of-a-kind experience, the show is also a great deal for beer and music lovers alike. Each $15 ticket includes two free beers, and additional beers are available for $4. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Barking Legs Theatre. Tickets are available at barkinglegs.org.