Pamela K Ward & The Last Call Orchestra headline Puckett's this Friday

Pamela K Ward and The Last Call Orchestra will be lighting up the stage at Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant this Friday at 9 p.m. They are an electrifying country rock band that is sure to get the crowd on their feet. With a unique sax-infused sound and fun filled personality, its not surprising that this band has played all around the country.

Along with some impressive vocal skills, Ward will be rocking out on the keyboard, and her infamous saxophone. Ward started performing on stage at the age of two, and will be displaying her brilliantly seasoned saxophone play and vocal prowess, while commanding the stage with an impactful presence.

Ward’s stage presence is quite obvious when you see her perform, and it’s not surprising to learn that she has opened for artists such as Jimmy Buffet and Loretta Lynn.

This pint-sized songwriting powerhouse, and her band of musicians currently is a house band for the NHL’s Nashville Predators, and have performed many events at the Bridgestone Arena.

If you’re into bold sounds, rock star attitude and skilled instrument play, this is an opportunity you will not regret taking advantage of.

Pamela K Ward and The Last Call Orchestra

Friday, 9 p.m.

Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

(423) 708-8505

www.puckettsgro.com