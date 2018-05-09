Partnership FCA Thrift and Consignment’s Second Saturday

This Saturday, the Partnership FCA Thrift and Consignment presents their first-ever Second Saturday event, featuring music, art, flash sales, food and more.

The Partnership for Families, Children and Adults is the area’s oldest and largest non-profits, having existed in some form or fashion for over 140 years.

Dedicated to community building and providing valuable services including counseling, crisis intervention and prevention, Partnership FCA has been the recipient of numerous awards and accreditations including a 2006 award from the Chamber of Commerce as Non-Profit Organization of the Year for their unwavering dedication and community impact.

Located at 301 E. MLK Blvd., Suite D, the FCA thrift store has established a reputation for a friendly, helpful (and familiar to those in the local scene) staff committed to providing top notch service and products all in support of the valuable and important mission of the Partnership.

Musical artists are to be announced but, given the organization’s status and connections to the local community, it is sure to be an exciting and entertaining collection of local favorites in support of a worthy cause. A host of prominent local artists will also be on hand.

The family friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.