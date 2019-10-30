Pipes, Fiddles, And Brews

The Honest Pint is upping its Celtic music game with the introduction of a regularly rotating schedule of Saturday night performances by some perennial favorites. Best of all, there’s no cover charge, with music running from 9 to 11 p.m. every Saturday.

The Pint kicks it off in style this Saturday with the much-loved Secret Commonwealth out of Murfreesboro. Known for their high energy and wicked humor, The Secret Commonwealth is one of the oldest, best known, and most respected Celtic acts in the region.

Truth to tell, the Secret Commonwealth inspired and paved the way for more than a few other well-known local Celtic acts. To see them locally—and for no cover to boot—is a treat no Celtic music lover will want to miss.

Other acts to be featured in the upcoming Saturday night series includes the always rollicking Wolfhounds, the rapidly rising and highly respected Stringer’s Ridge, and the very hard to kill Molly Maguires.

Come kick off this great new series with The Secret Commonwealth this Saturday at 9 p.m. It’s the most fun you can have this side of Paddy’s Day.