Plan Ahead For After Christmas

The holiday season is rife with musical opportunities, a callback perhaps to ancient ancestors staving off the cold and dark with light and celebration.

One particularly sunny example is happening in a couple of weeks on Friday, Dec. 27th at JJ’s Bohemia as Reggae masters Milele Roots are joined by The Other Brothers for their Rock and Reggae Dance Party.

Friends, family, framily, and friends they haven’t met yet are all invited out for an evening of “Roots Radical Sounds, Grateful Soul, Folk-N-Weid-grass, lace with Flowers, Rainbows, Joy, Peace and Love.”

Mark your calendars now for a perfect after-Christmas music party and beat the winter blues while enjoying joyous noises with Milele and The OB’s. The show starts at 10 p.m.

