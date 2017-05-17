PLVNET gets all Tooled up, Scenic City Opera gets bitten

Two points of interest this week. First, a gentle reminder that PLVNET’s Tool tribute, 10,000 Days: A Night of Tool, is this Saturday at the Revelry Room. Advance tickets have been going fast for what will likely be a sold out show, but there’s still an opportunity to see this mind-blowing tribute from the hometown band with the chops to do it.

The boys, who are all huge fans of Tool, are working on a new album and have decided to fund it in a most intriguing and novel way, by actually, you know, playing a gig. In an era where more and more bands seem to start a GoFundMe or Kickstarter to raise money for recording, PLVNET is doing it the old fashioned way. The show is 18+ with Rye Baby set to open. Call Revelry Room now to make sure you don’t miss it.

In other news, Scenic City Opera, the same folks who brought you Mozart’s “Abduction from the Seraglio” set in the Star Trek universe (now with 100 percent more Gorn fights) is presenting “Der Vampyr!” May 26-28 and June 2-4 at Barking Legs Theater.

The troupe will of course be putting their own touch on the classic (going so far as to subtitle it “Bite Me”) with plenty of influence from True Blood, Buffy: The Vampire Slayer and The Vampire Diaries.

At no time will any vampire sparkle during the production and given the group’s masterful and humorous ability to combine fine opera with contemporary pop culture, it is destined to be another unforgettable show.

Tickets are available now through sceniccityopera.org