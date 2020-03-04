Positive Vibes All Around

A sweet, sweet sound that is reminiscent of all the peaceful things in life: a perfect cup of coffee, the summertime sun, maybe the crackling of a campfire.

I’m describing Jason Lyles’ voice, and his guitar playing perfectly coordinates with his vocals to create the feeling of warmth and home, drawing you in with the first strum.

If there’s a sound that represents security, it certainly can be found in his music. “Positivity is my thing,” Jason says, and you can tell he means it with original songs like “Lift Me Up” and “Stronger Than This”, which he says perfectly exemplifies what he is as a musician and songwriter. “The song is unapologetically upbeat and positive, and it lends an encouraging word to whoever needs to hear it.”

Jason will be taking the Pax Breu Ruim stage this Thursday at 7 p.m. to show off music from his new album, and he won’t be alone. William Bowers will be opening the show to set the chill atmosphere, and Tyler Green will make an appearance alongside Jason to perform collaborated covers.

Jason will show you how to wash your worries away with plenty of uplifting vibes to go around. If you like what you hear, you can pick up a copy of his CD and a t-shirt after the show to keep the optimism flowing.