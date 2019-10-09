Pulling Up With Madside Records

Attention music lovers: this Thursday Chattanooga will be host to a phenomenal music event like no other. Madside Records will be throwing their very first event “Pull Up” event featuring Vibe Emissions.

Madside Records is a relatively new independent company that is dedicated to creating a unique experience for their audience. Their main goal is to help artists fill their potential and inspire innovative thinking in their listeners and viewers.

They describe their show as an opportunity to establish their “vibrational frequency” through original sounds and art. This one-of-a-kind event will consist of not only live music, but live painters who will be creating visual art.

The event will include various local and regional musicians showcasing many different art forms. The lineup consists of headliner Vibe Emissions, Mad Salvy, Luci Rays, C4mpChilla, Abraysiv, Convergence Creations, and a special guest DJ.

The event is Saturday at Stone Cup Cafe on the North Shore. The show starts at 9 p.m. and is expected to rage on until 1 a.m. Tickets will be $15 at the door and the event is open to everyone 18 and older.

For more information, call Stone Cup Cafe at (423) 521-3977 or check out Madside Record’s Facebook page @madsiderecords