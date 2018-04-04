Punk On The Rocks at the Chattanooga Film Festival

It’s time again for the Chattanooga Film Festival, one of the most popular artistic showcases of recent years. There are a hundred good reasons to attend, but one of particular interest to music lovers is the featuring of Jenn Wexler’s The Ranger on Friday.

When a group of teenage punks evading the cops crosses paths with an axe-wielding maniac, fun times are sure to ensue. The next in a line of punk-centric films like Rock ‘n Roll High School, Sid and Nancy, et. al., The Ranger boasts a killer soundtrack.

In observance of that fact, CFF has elected to debut the film with an all-star lineup of local punk acts including Yeah Right, Ghetto Blasters, Possible Side Effects, and Onetimers.

The film is shaping up to be one of the best of 2018, the bands are all local favorites, the CFF is one of the city’s premier artistic assemblages, what more could you ask for?

Dig out your Doc Martens, sharpen up your spikes, and pogo your way down to the 2018 Chattanooga Film Festival’s Punk on the Rocks.