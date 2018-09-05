Putting some strings on your bow with Behold the Brave

So you had too good of a time this Labor Day weekend and now the work week has come back with a vengeance? Need to thrash around a little bit and let loose some angst?

This Thursday night Behold the Brave is back at JJ’s Bohemia, and they provide all the cathartic hard rockin’ release one shall ever need. A local band whose original and uplifting sound has carried them far from Tennessee, Behold the Brave rocks out with the grit of an early Kings of Leon with the vocals to match.

Band members Zack Randolph (guitar), Joel Parks (bass), Jeremiah Thompson (drums), and Clayton Davis (vocals, guitar) have jammed together for nearly ten years now. BTB moved from Chattanooga to the massive music pond that is Nashville three years ago, and since then they’ve focused on time in the studio and experimenting with their sound, adding in a touch of R&B to their upcoming work.

Try them for yourself on YouTube with the fat riff and wobbly-funky lyrics of “Rocky Mountain Strawberry”.

Along with Behold the Brave, Nightengale and the Harpooner will be the opener. Show starts at 7 p.m. and will have a small cover fee at the door.