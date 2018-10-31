Radio Birdman Takes Flight

Radio Birdman may just be the greatest band you've never heard of. Australia's pioneers of the underground music scene changed lives with their absolute commitment to their art and do-it-yourself attitude—and their influence is still felt today.

This Sunday at The Palace Theater on Georgia Ave., the Sunday Slasher Film Series presents Descent into the Maelstrom, the true story of Radio Birdman, from their original formation to the present.

Like the band itself, it’s an independent production, made from outside the industry. It shows what the band meant to the fans, and how they changed Australia, by inspiring a golden age of indie music from Cold Chisel to Midnight Oil.

Descent into the Maelstrom features interviews with all surviving members of the band and doesn’t shy away from the internal conflict which sometimes fueled the band’s performances.

It’s already been called the greatest Australian music documentary ever made and is crammed full of Radio Birdman music and rare archival footage and photos, some not seen for over 40 years.

Only a handful of theaters across the country are showing the film, which gives Chattanooga music lovers a near unique chance to learn about one of the most influential bands ever to come from Down Under. Tickets are $7 and the film screens beginning at 7 p.m.