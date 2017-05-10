Randy Waller Is Country & Bluegrass

Randy Waller melds Country & Bluegrass at Charles & Myrtle's this Saturday

Charles and Myrtle’s Coffeehouse routinely brings forth incredibly talents that perhaps have yet to grace our Chattanooga stages. This Saturday, Randy Waller will perform his bluegrass-inspired style for the coffeehouse, surely melting our hearts and having us wishing we’d return to a more nostalgic way of country music.

It’s a wonder to listen to the finger-picking sound of the guitar in Randy’s hands as his voice lilts over song after song, each one made more his own. He chose to make his living outside of bluegrass once he’d finished school, but in the end, returned to his bluegrass home where he’s truly himself.

Randy inherited his immense talent from his father, Charlie Waller. “My dad told me about the first time he heard my play the guitar when I was a kid,” says Randy. “He was in the bathroom shaving, and all of a sudden he heard me playing that Lester Flatt G run. He says he cut himself, it surprised him so much.”

The song, “Daddy’s Old Guitar” tells the story of how Randy’s father in 2002 fulfilled the promise he’d made to his son thirty-nine years earlier by giving him his 1937 D28 Herringbone guitar.

With that guitar by his side, Randy began playing with his father and the Country Gentlemen in 2003 and within months, had fans asking for recordings. An incredible talent with a history of talent in the family, Randy Waller will surely delight audience members this weekend with his bluegrass style and love of the art.

Randy Waller

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Rd.

(423) 892-4960

christunity.org