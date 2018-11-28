Redemption Comes To JJ's Bohemia

Long the bastion of great local music, JJ‘s Bohemia, nestled in the heart of the MLK Blvd. creative district, once again demonstrates its commitment to bringing you the best of everything the scene has to offer with JJ’s Redemption this Friday.

Hosted by Rock Floyd and Kindora Camp, Redemption features some of the hottest rising hip-hop stars in the region as Floyd and Camp are joined by Kay B Brown, Bbymutha, Chuck Bros, and Payday.

It’s an all-star lineup with reviews of Floyd, Camp and Brown found here in the archives of the Pulse while the reputations of Bbymutha, Chuck Bros and Payday speak for themselves.

The show is set to kick off at 9 p.m. Friday night. If you’re a fan of hip-hop in general and Chattanooga hip-hop in particular, this is the one event you do not want to miss the season.