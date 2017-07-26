Remembering The ‘80s With The Breakfast Club

If you remember the ‘80s, you probably remember as a fun time in history, and the only reason I say that is because I have one singular perspective of the ‘80s.

Thanks to John Hughes, I wholeheartedly believe that the ‘80s was a time for skipping school, stealing your friend’s dad’s car, and finding true love in detention. 

Whether or not the ‘80s as portrayed by John Cusack or Molly Ringwald existed, I do believe that many people who experienced the ‘80s throughout their formative years look back at it with some sort of nostalgia.

If you’re that person, the Revelry Room has a show for you. According to the Revelry Room, The Breakfast Club (fitting, isn’t it?) is the “longest running, most recognized ‘80s tribute band in the United States” with a mission to “create an entertainment group that embodied the enigmatic, creative, and buoyant spirit of music and live performances of the original MTV generation of the 1980s.”

With a mission like that, watching this band is certain to fill every listener with energy. Check them out, and you’ll have a mix tape for the next time you need music to play through your boom box underneath your girlfriend’s window. 

The Breakfast Club

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

(423) 521-2929

www.revelryroom.co

