Thomas Csorba: Rhythm And Lyricism

Thomas Csorba returns to Chattanooga this Saturday at 7 p.m. at The Woodshop on St. Elmo Avenue. Csorba brings classic Americana into 2020 with a country-tinged folk sound that’s exactly what’s been missing from the modern music scene.

Csorba’s voice is filled with Southern drawl and a handful of gravel, which perfectly complements the music he creates. His music fills you with all the bittersweet feelings that life itself brings, with a lyrical depth that’s on par with the likes of Leonard Cohen and Hank Williams.

People are often surprised to learn the artist behind such deep and meaningful songs is only twenty-two years old but, with lyrical inspirations like Walt Whitman and Mark Twain, it’s really no surprise. In fact, Csorba often gets inspiration from the literature he reads; more recently, he cites award-winning Irish playwright Conor McPherson as an influence.

In the aftermath of the devastating storms in middle Tennessee, Csorba says, “All proceeds from the show are going to help with Tornado Relief in Nashville. Hoping to bring together folks in Chattanooga to help out our Nashville friends.”

Tickets are just $10 at the door, so bring your friends and come see a fantastic performance to help benefit our Tennessee family.