River City Sessions In The Great Outdoors

Those in tune with the outdoor scene know Lula Lake as one of the most beautiful places in the Chattanooga region. With an incredibly blue lake, a majestic waterfall, and great hikes with great overlooks, Lula Lake is often the staple in the outdoor activity itineraries of many locals and tourists.

In the late 1950’s, Robert M. Davenport began to acquire land stripped of its beauty by mining, garbage dumping, and timber harvesting. Little by little, Davenport cleaned up the area and established the Lula Lake Land Trust in his will in 1994, including making the land open to the public on the first and last Saturdays and Sundays of the month.

Not only does Lula Lake offer many natural wonders, it is also the site for River City Sessions, a monthly Friday night concert series showcasing local musicians and talent.

This weekend, local musicians such as Mountain Creek House Fire and Caney Creek Company will be performing. Also, there will be delicious pizza baked on site from Lupi’s, as well as beer and wine available for purchase.

Get away from the crowds of downtown Chattanooga and hit up some natural wonders, great food and drink, and great music under the stars at Lula Lake’s River City Sessions.

Mountain Creek House Fire, Caney Creek Company

Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

Lula Lake Land Trust

5000 Lula Lake Rd.

rivercitysessions.com