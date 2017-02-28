Riverbend Adds George Thorogood, Morris Day & The Time with Cameo, and Boz Scaggs

Get Ready for a Lineup That's 'Bad To The Bone'!

Get ready for a 'bad to the bone' performance from George Thorogood and The Destroyers “Rock Party Tour” on June 14 when they hit the Coke Stage at 9:30 pm. Thorogood And The Destroyers has been a nonstop touring rock and roll machine for decades. In that time the band’s signature snarling, buzz saw bluesy rock ‘n’ roll blend generated classic rock staples like “Bad to the Bone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “I Drink Alone,” “Who Do You Love,” “Move it On Over,” and many more.

If you missed Morris Day & The Time performing on the 59th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this month, no worries. Morris Day & The Time with Cameo will check the clock at 9:30 pm June 15. Morris Day and his quirky accompanists have carved out a sizable cult following over the past two decades as purveyors of catchy, contagious, multilayered funk. They're known for unforgettable hits like 'The Walk,' 'Oaktree,' and 'Fishnet.' Cameo has maintained its core funkiness for nearly four decades selling over 20 million records. Their sound and reputation for live performances have set one of the benchmarks that artists aspire to reach. Cameo will be alongside Morris Day & The Time June 15.

Scaggs will fire up the 9:30 pm slot on the Coke Stage opening night, June 9. Fans who have followed Scaggs’ remarkable career dating back to his time with the Steve Miller Band and his solo triumphs with such classic albums as Silk Degrees and Middle Man will be just as pleased with his latest work. “I’m at a point where I’m having a lot of fun with music, more than ever,” Scaggs says about his spellbinding new album, A Fool to Care. “It’s like I’m just going wherever I want to go with it.”

Don Felder formerly of the Eagles. Yes, there’s life after the Eagles. Felder, an American musician and songwriter is best known for his work as a lead guitarist for the Eagles. He’s been rocking a solo career since he left the band years back.

Corey Smith sees it this way, he owes a debt to his fans. And it’s one he is determined to repay with his 10th album, While the Gettin’ Is Good. The project marks the first time that the singer-songwriter, a wildly popular touring artist who has produced all of his past efforts, has turned over the reins to a bona fide country music producer in Keith Stegall. The result is Smith’s most ambitious record yet, as well as a return on the investment made by the fans who have supported him since his first album in 2003.

Mother’s Finest recently introduced a new single by the long running Queen and Kings of Funk Rock, Mothers finest. SHUT UP is right on target with Mothers Finest's history of making great Funk Rock Music. They’re known for hits like “Baby Love” and “Mickey’s Monkey.

Here Come The Mummies will return for the finale of Riverbend Festival. The eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000 year-old Egyptian Mummies is guaranteed to spook the groove right out of your soul. Some claim they are reincarnated Grammy winning studio musicians, but their identities are unknown thanks to the clever getup. Regardless, HCTM’s mysterious personas, cunning song-craft, and unrelenting live show will bend your brain.

Coke Stage acts: Don Felder 6/10 | Corey Smith 6/11 | Mother's Finest 6/14 | Morris Day & The Time with Cameo 6/15 | Here Come The Mummies 6/17

Over two whirlwind years, Whiskey Meyers, a gritty Texas band, hit #1 on the iTunes Country Chart with their breakout third album 'Early Morning Shakes' earning raves from Rolling Stone to USA Today. They've also toured the US and UK relentlessly, slaying massive festival crowds and sharing stages with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Jamey Johnson, and more along the way.