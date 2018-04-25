Riverbend Announces Final Festival Acts

The U.S Fleet Forces Band, Tower of Power, G. Love & Special Sauce fill out 2018 lineup

Riverbend Festival will celebrate all branches of the military on Wednesday, June 13 for Military Appreciation Night. The U.S. Navy proudly presents the U.S Fleet Forces Band. The 24 piece Navy ceremonial band will take the Coke Stage at 8:30 PM.

The New Orleans style brass band 'Uncharted Waters' entertains audiences with a high energy show performing a wide range of music from classic hits to today's top rock, pop, and hip-hop tunes. The evening will include a massive re-enlistment ceremony as well as the playing of service hymns.

Also that night, Tower of Power will headline the Bud Light Stage at 8PM. The American R & B horn section and band has been performing since 1968. They have landed a total of eight songs on the Billboard Hot 100, with highest-charting songs include "You're Still a Young Man", "So Very Hard to Go", "What Is Hip?", and "Don't Change Horses (in the Middle of a Stream)."

Get ready for a little alternative hip-hop with G. Love & Special Sauce on the Bud Light Stage Friday, June 8. They're known for their unique, 'sloppy and laid back' blues sound that encompasses classic R & B. We're catching them on the 25th Anniversary Tour. They've released three solo albums: 'The Hustle', 'Lemonade', and 'Fixin' To Die'.

One-stop shopping is here for Riverbend fans. Both discount admission wristbands and tokens are available now at area Harry's Convenience Stores and Food City locations. Admission is $44 for all 8 days of entertainment. Gate price is $60. Buy tokens early and save 10 percent, ten dollars in tokens are on sale for $9 until June 5 at midnight. Tokens are needed for the majority of festival purchases including all food and beverages