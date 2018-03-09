Riverbend Welcomes Dustin Lynch, Flo Rida, Bret Michaels, The Wallflowers

Spring music festival announces more great acts

With a string of hits stretching back to 2012, a red hot live-performance reputation, and a fan base that’s growing exponentially, Dustin Lynch is one of the hottest acts in modern country music. Lynch, a Tennessee native, will light up the Coke Stage on Wednesday, June 13 at 9:30 PM.

Flo Rida makes his Riverbend debut on Thursday, June 14 at 9:30 PM on the Coke Stage. The American rapper, singer and composer from Carol City, Florida released his breakout single "Low" in 2008. “Low” was number one for 10 weeks in the United States and broke the record for digital download sales at the time of its release.

Flo Rida has sold over 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists. His catalog includes the international hit singles "Right Round," "Club Can't Handle Me," "Good Feeling," "Wild Ones," "My House" and more.

Iconic rock star and Celebrity Apprentice winner Bret Michaels will close out Riverbend 2018 on Saturday, June 16 at 9:30 PM on the Coke Stage. Bret Michaels is a multi-platinum global superstar who has turned his passion for music into a multi-faceted brand that encompasses record breaking touring sales, Reality TV stardom, legendary songs that have sold over 40 million records, product endorsements as well as being a devoted philanthropist, all supported and followed by three generations of loyal fans.

Rising to fame as the front man of Poison, one of rock’s most iconic and enduring bands, he helped define the rock-n-roll scene. Equally as successful, Bret’s solo career has charted its own course with multiple solo albums and the award-winning theme song for the record breaking Rock of Love with Bret Michaels franchise.

The Wallflowers take the Coke Stage Saturday, June 9 at 9:30 PM. The California rock band formed in 1989 with singer/guitarist Jakob Dylan. With Dylan as the only constant member, the band has released six albums. They’re best known for hit singles "One Headlight", "6th Avenue Heartache", "Three Marlenas" and "The Difference", all from their second album "BRINGING DOWN THE HORSE.

Cam takes the Bud Light Stage Sunday, June 10th at 8 PM. California-born singer/songwriter, Cam, has emerged as one of the true breakthrough artists of the past two years, achieving her first Platinum record and first #1 country single with “Burning House.” The international hit propelled Cam to her first GRAMMY®, ACM, CMA, CMT, and American Music Awards nominations. “Burning House” is the most-downloaded song by a female country artist released since 2015.

Get ready for the return of Chattanooga’s very own Kelley Lovelace. One of Nashville’s hottest songwriters, Lovelace teams up with hit maker Rivers Rutherford for the Sunday, June 10th performance on the TVFCU Stage at 7:45 PM. Kelley & Rivers have written songs for artists such as Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, and Brad Paisley. Combined, they’ve written more than twenty five # 1 hits.

The Cleverlys hit the TVFCU Stage, Saturday June 16 at 7:45 PM. The family bluegrass band from Arkansas will give you a glimpse of GrassHipPop Fusion music like you’ve never heard.

Previously announced artists are Hank Williams, Jr., Luke Combs, Third Eye Blind, Switchfoot, Gangstagrass, Mitch Rossell, Delbert McClinton, and The Shadowboxers, Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels and more.