Riverfront Nights Kicks Off July 15th

Friends of the Festival presents one of the most awaited outdoor musical series for the 11th consecutive year.

"Riverfront Nights" presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is free for all to enjoy at Ross's Landing on the city's 21st Century Waterfront. The series kicks off July 15 and continues for the next 6 consecutive Saturday nights through August 19th.

The Mountain vs. Monkey Town opens the show at 7PM on the Comcast Stage. Headliner Elliot Root performs at 8PM. A short program to remember the tragedy of July 16, 2015 will start at 7:50.

Elliot Root is a Nashville-based alternative rock band made up of five members that met through a series of acquaintances before their first collaboration. Elliot Root's music provides an eclectic mix of poetic lyrics and unique rhythms. Their distinct sound and high-energy shows have landed them opening slots on major tours with the likes of the Zac Brown Band.

Remaining performances are: Courtney Daly Band opening for Alanna Royale on 7/22, The Young Fables will open for Ganstagrass on 7/29, Tyrezz opens for Govinda on 8/5, The Diamond Dogs open the show for Galactic Cowboy Orchestra on 8/12, and the series wraps on 8/19 with Stone Cold Fox and Tinsley Ellis 'Blues is Dead.'

Friends of the Festival is a nonprofit organization that manages and produces premier events which unite and enrich our region with emphasis on the vitality of our community. For more information on Riverfront Nights please visit www.riverfrontnights.com or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/riverfrontnights