Roots, Blues, And Spoken Word

One of the quiet(er) gems for seeing live music in town is Charles and Myrtle’s Coffeehouse on McBrien Road inside Christ Unity Church.

Nearly every Saturday, they bring in some of the most intriguing regional and national acts and present them in a friendly, intimate setting.

For example, this Saturday Ricky j Taylor and the Storios present their rather unique show combining his original songs with original storytellers. Two storytellers, in fact—Melissa Ford Thornton and Christy James—which explains their name “Storios” which stands for storytellers in stereo.

Yeah, we thought it was clever, too.

Think roots/blues music meets spoken word. The best songs are stories—and the greatest storytellers harness the cadence and melodic nature of language to bring characters to life.

They’ve been featured on Bell Buckle Radio, performed to sold-out listening rooms in Nashville (Frothy Monkey), and Huntsville Strings Shop, Maitland Conservatory, Huntsville Traditional Music Association’s Concert Series, and more.

Ricky toured with bluegrass great Claire Lynch prior to forming his own band, and has performed all around the Southeast, including here at Riverbend.

Come check out this unique show that leads audiences through the full range of human emotions—from heartache to hope, loss, and longing to love, laughter, and everything in between.