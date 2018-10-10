Roshambeaux Live at Clyde’s

The last time you heard someone say Roshambeaux was probably before a competitive game of rock, paper, scissors. Much like the game, Roshambeaux the band is a dynamic musical experience that is unpredictable in all of the right ways. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what style of music Roshambeaux performs on stage but the closest I can come up with is “Rocktronic”.

Based out of Atlanta, Roshambeaux does music like no one else does. The two members of the band include Kyle Iconic, who is the lead vocalist and guitarist, and J Chastain, who is responsible for the drumming and electronic synthesizers. Together their musical styles create something that is totally unique and unlike anything else around.

It’s not quite rock and it’s not quite electronic. It’s a perfect combination of the two that somehow meets exactly in the middle. In 2017 Roshambeaux released their album titled After Math, which has thrown them into the public spotlight.

Roshambeaux will be playing live this Saturday at Hi-Fi Clyde’s at 9. Tickets are available the day of the show, but make sure to get there a little early for a great seat!