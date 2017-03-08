Running with The Wolfhounds at Shamrock City

Lovable Irish rogues the Wolfhounds have a full schedule this Paddy’s season and are looking for folks to slam pints with. The irrepressible duo of Brian Davis and Chris “Scooter” Armstrong have been busy since the release of their debut EP last St. Patrick’s Day, expanding their set list by several hours.

Now the Guinness chugging boys whose music ranges from purely traditional to contemporary acoustic-punk (think Pogues and DKM) are ushering in the holidays with a string of appearances beginning this weekend when they will be appearing as special guests Saturday and Sunday at the annual Shamrock City Celebration on Lookout Mountain.

The following Friday, March 17th, they will take the stage at Leapin’ Leprechaun from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. before boogying over to Honest Pint for another hot set at 7 p.m. The prodigal pair returns to the Pint as special guests the following evening for Party on the Parkway.

Partiers will be treated to a sneak preview of some of the material for their upcoming second album and, with luck, may even spot Mr. Armstrong donning a plaid mini-skirt and playing the sort of bagpipe tunes that terrified the ancient enemies of the Scots.