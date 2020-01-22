Rushing and Black Bring New Blues

The only thing better than one blues artist, is two. Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers and Jhett Black will be back to perform at WanderLinger Brewing this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Though neither are strangers to Chattanooga, the “Evening of the Blues” will bring the two groups together for a night that features new work and a long-time coming collaboration that Chattanooga didn’t know it was missing.

A whole new set from Jhett Black gives the chance to see his new songs live for the first time, including his newest single, “The Devil Ain’t an Only Child”. His new set represents his branching away from ballads and folk-influenced music into what he describes as, “straight-forward, down-home, hard-hitting blues stuff.”

Both blues fanatics as well as first timers to the genre can enjoy the show. “The need for painful songs that describe the blue-collar plight of most working-class American citizens, that type of music is needed now more than ever and the blues is just a good way to express what we all are thinking of in our daily commute to work stuck in traffic,” Black said.

Food will be served by the Green Tambourine food truck and WanderLinger is pet friendly so don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in live music that showcases the genuine, soulful spirit that helps keep Chattanooga’s culture thriving