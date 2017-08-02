Scots-Irish culture and the local music scene

A lot of Chattanoogans don’t really consider Celtic music to be a part of their everyday lives. However, a great majority of them embrace genres like bluegrass, Americana, and American folk music.

Interestingly enough, these genres that many in Appalachia love today come from the Celtic diaspora.Yes, those fiddles, banjos, and mandolins are really more Scottish and Irish than they are American. With this in mind, you don’t have to be a Celt enthusiast to enjoy Jamie Laval. All you have to be is, well, Southern.

Nationally acclaimed fiddler Jamie Laval is coming to Chattanooga to perform at Reflection Riding Nature Center and Arboretum’s Scottish celebration, where there will be music, food, drinks, and dancing.

Quoted as being the next Alasdair Frasier (bluegrass fans, you know that’s a big deal), Laval has recorded numerous soundtracks, won multiple awards, and has even played for Queen Elizabeth II.

Listening to Laval play is like being transported through time to the Scottish Highlands of ancient times. Yet, his skill and virtuosity are evidence of careful and meticulous practice. So bring your adventurous spirit, your dancing shoes, and your kilts to Reflection Riding and appreciate the Celtic roots of the music you listen to every day.

Scottish Celebration with Jamie Laval

Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

400 Garden Rd.

(423) 821-1160

reflectionriding.org