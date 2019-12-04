Secor And Tuttle Bring The Folk

This Saturday, Chattanooga will be host to some phenomenal talent in the form of Ketch Secor and Molly Tuttle. These accomplished musicians will come together in this must-see performance at the iconic Songbirds.

Ketch Secor is a seasoned multi-instrumental musician best known as the founder of the Grammy-Award winning band, Old Crow Medicine Show. As frontman and fiddler, Secor has spent the past twenty years performing folk and alternative country music for his devoted fans.

Molly Tuttle is a masterful guitarist and songwriter who has gained recognition and fans with her pure sound and range. The up-and-coming artist was named “Instrumentalist of the Year” at the 2018 Americana Music Awards.

Tuttle, a truly versatile music lover, has been accepted into the folk, Americana, bluegrass, and traditional country communities. She had gained numerous accolades across these genres, including a “Song of the Year” award from Folk Alliance International.

She was also the first woman in history to win the International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Guitar Player of the Year.”

Suffice to say, this is one concert music-loving Chattanoogans need to see. The concert will be on the Songbirds North Stage at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome, and tickets may be purchased through the Songbirds website for $25.